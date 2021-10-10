Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Fedora using three different methods.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 34 or 35 (Older versions still supported should work)

Fedora Linux 34 or 35 (Older versions still supported should work) User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Updating Operating System

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf update && sudo dnf upgrade -y

Install Dependency Required

Before you proceed to the installation of Discord, run the following command to install or check that the package dnf-plugins-core is installed on your Fedora desktop.

sudo dnf install dnf-plugins-core -y

Option 1. Install Discord as a Snap Package

Discord can be installed through the snap package feature that can be installed on Fedora. The Discord snap package is distributed and maintained by Discord.

First, install snapd on your Fedora operating system:

sudo dnf install snapd

Example output:

Type “Y”, then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Once Snap is installed, it is highly recommended to log out and back in again or restart your system to ensure snap’s paths are updated correctly.

sudo reboot

After logging out or restarting your system, If you installed Snap for the first time, it is advised to install the core files to avoid conflicting issues:

sudo snap install core

Example output:

core 16-2.51.7 from Canonical✓ installed

Next, enter the following snap command to install the Discord client:

sudo snap install discord

Example output:

discord 0.0.16 from Snapcrafters installed

Snap packages are more significant in size than traditional repositories through the DNF package manager for several reasons. However, the trade-off is more straightforward maintained packages that are often updated to the latest available version.

For the future, to update Discord and any other packages installed by Snap, run the following command:

sudo snap refresh

If you no longer need to have Discord installed, remove it using the Snap remove command.

sudo snap remove discord

Example output:

discord removed

Option 2. Install Discord RPM Fusion Repository

The second option is to install the Nonfree repository from RPM Fusion to install discord. Most Fedora users would prefer to use this repository over installing manually or using Snaps as both the free and nonfree fusion repository have some great applications that can be installed.

First, install the Nonfree RPM as follows:

sudo dnf install \ https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

Once installed, quickly run an update to your repository list:

sudo dnf update

Next, install Discord using the following command:

sudo dnf install discord

Example output:

Type “Y”, then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Note, during the installation, you will be prompted to import the GPG key.

Example:

Type “Y”, then press the “ENTER KEY” to import the GPG key and complete the installation.

If you experience issues launching Discord for the first time this way on Fedora 35, reboot your system.

sudo reboot

Once logged back in, Discord should work perfectly fine.

Option 3. Install Discord with Flatpack

The third option is to install Discord with Flatpack that is default installed on your Fedora system. This method is quite popular as well with Fedora users.

First, you need to enable Flatpack for Fedora using the following command in your terminal:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Next, install Discord using Flatpack as follows:

flatpak install flathub com.discordapp.Discord

Example output:

Type “Y” twice (x2), then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

Updates are handled by Flatpack automatically every time you log into your system. However, if you need to remove the Flatpack version of discord, run the following command:

sudo flatpak uninstall --delete-data com.discordapp.Discord

Example output:

Type “Y” twice (x2), then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the removal of Discord using Flatpack.

How to the Launch Discord Client

With the install complete from either installation method, you can run Discord in a few different ways.

First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

Discord

Alternatively, run the Discord & command in the background to free up the terminal:

Discord &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Discord. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

Now open Discord, you will come to the login page, either create an account or use an existing account, and that’s it; you have successfully installed Discord on your Fedora desktop.

The tutorial has outlined how to install Discord from a snap, Flatpack, or the rpm fusion repository. However, Snap packages are somewhat unpopular, so the .rpm repository would be the way to go for most users. Discord is and will be the number 1 gaming platform for online communities for the years to come. However, TeamSpeak self-hosted is making a comeback. The future will determine if Discord can keep its dominance, given the privacy concern these days.