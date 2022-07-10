DeaDBeeF is an audio player software for Linux, Android, and other Unix-like operating systems and is free and open-source software, except on Android. DeaDBeeF is small in size but big on features. Its interface is customizable and supports themes, and it can play music from CDs and files in many different formats, including MP3, FLAC, Ogg Vorbis, and WAV.

Some other great features include a built-in equalizer and support for plugins. One of the best things about DeaDBeeF is that it’s not resource-intensive and can be used on older computers without any issues. If you’re looking for a lightweight but feature-rich audio player, DeaDBeeF is worth checking out.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install DeaDBeeF Player on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using a LaunchPAD APT PPA with the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install DeaDBeeF Player

The best method to utilize the APT package manager is to install the PPA by Pavel.

Run the following command to import the PPA, which you have two options, the stable or the development. Please note that both share the same installation, so if you import both, only the PPA with the latest version will be used, which in most cases is the development version.

Import DeaDBeeF Player PPA Stable

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:spvkgn/deadbeef -y

Import DeaDBeeF Player PPA Devel

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:spvkgn/deadbeef-devel -y

Before you continue, run an APT update to reflect the newly imported PPA.

sudo apt update

Now install the audio player.

sudo apt install deadbeef -y

Optionally, you can install the plugin developer package if you desire.

sudo apt install deadbeef-plugins-dev -y

How to Launch DeaDBeeF Player

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, DeaDBeeF Player can be launched using the following command.

deadbeef

Most desktop users may elect to use the application icon to open DeaDBeeF Player, which can be achieved using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications> DeaDBeeF.

Example:

Once open, you can begin loading and using the audio player.

Example:

DeaDBeeF Plugins Directory

Users that would like to extend DeaDBeeF visit the plugins page and download additional packages. Remember, when downloading and extracting the zip archives with DeaDBeeF, they must go into the location “~/.local/lib/deadbeef/,” which by default is not created, so that you can do this yourself with the following command.

sudo mkdir -p ~/.local/lib/deadbeef/

How to Update/Upgrade DeaDBeeF Player

The best method to ensure your DeaDBeeF Player is up-to-date is to open the command line terminal and run the following command.

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

The command will also ensure all other packages that use the APT package manager, including your system packages, are up-to-date. I suggest that users new to Linux run this command frequently to ensure your system works as intended, even if you have automatic GUI updates or notifications.

How to Remove (Uninstall) DeaDBeeF Player

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

sudo apt autoremove deadbeef -y

Next, you should remove the PPA for users who will not use DeaDBeeF Player again.

Remove DeaDBeeF Player PPA Stable

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:spvkgn/deadbeef -y

Remove DeaDBeeF Player PPA Devel

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:spvkgn/deadbeef-devel -y

Comments and Conclusion

If you’re looking for an audio player that is both feature-rich and lightweight, DeaDBeeF should be at the top of your list. It supports many formats, can handle large music libraries without trouble, and doesn’t consume many system resources. Plus, it’s free and open-source! What more could you ask for?