Darktable is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. In addition to basic RAW conversion, Darktable is equipped with various tools for basic and advanced image editing.

These include exposure correction, color management, white balance, image sharpening, noise reduction, perspective correction, and local retouching. As a result, Darktable is an incredibly powerful tool for photographers of all experience levels. Best of all, it is entirely free to download and use.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Darktable on Fedora 36 Linux workstation using the command line terminal.

Update Fedora

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Install Darktable – DNF Method

The first installation option is the DNF package manager, the easiest and quickest method.

Run the following command to install the software.

sudo dnf install darktable -y

For a more up-to-date version, I recommend the following method for users especially fond of using Flatpak.

Install Darktable – Flatpak Method

The second option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak should be already pre-installed on your Fedora 36 desktop unless you have removed it. Flatpaks are often ahead if the maintainer is active; in this case, it is with the new 4.0 Darktable release featured on Flatpak.

First, install the Flatpak manager if it was removed previously.

sudo dnf install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Darktable using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub org.darktable.Darktable -y

If the above command does not work and you receive the “error: Unable to load summary from remote flathub: Can’t fetch summary from disabled remote ‘flathub’‘ use the following command.

flatpak remote-modify --enable flathub

How to Launch Darktable

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, in your terminal, type the following command to launch immediately.

darktable

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run org.darktable.Darktable

However, this is not practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Show Applications > Show Applications> Darktable.

Example:

Once open, you can begin to use image-editing software. For complete documentation on getting started with Darktable, I suggest first-time users visit the official Darktable resources page.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Darktable

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update. More than likely, you have desktop GUI auto-updates and notifications set up. I would advise newer users to run these commands to ensure their system is updating correctly once in a while or full time.

DNF Update Method

sudo dnf update --refresh

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) Darktable

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

DNF Remove Method

sudo dnf autoremove darktable -y

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.darktable.Darktable

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

If you are a photographer looking for an open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop, Darktable is worth checking out. It has all the features you need to edit your photos in a non-destructive way and is free.