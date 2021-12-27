How to Install Chromium Browser on Rocky Linux 8

Chromium is an open-source browser project that aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. The Chromium codebase is widely used, and Microsoft Edge, Opera, and many other browsers are based on the code. Chromium is well-liked amongst advanced users that prefer not to have all the bloat of tracking that can come in Chrome and other proprietary software.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Chromium Web Browser on your Rocky Linux 8 desktop.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Rocky Linux 8.+.

User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Internet Access

Update Operating System

Update your Rocky Linux operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@rockylinux ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on How to Add a User to Sudoers on Rocky Linux.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

For desktop users, the tutorial will utilize the terminal for the installation found in Activities > Show Applications > Terminal.

Example:

Install Required Dependecies

The following dependencies are needed to enable the PowerTools repository successfully. This should already be installed by default, but run the command to check.

sudo install dnf-plugins-core

Method 1. Install Chromium with DNF

The first option is to use the Enterprise for Linux repository. This is the easiest way to install Chromium Browser. It utilizes the DNF package manager but isn’t the most recommended as it often lags in Chromium Browser versions compared to other methods.

To install the EPEL repository that contains Chromium.

sudo dnf install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm -y

Next, in your terminal, use the following dnf install command:

sudo dnf install chromium

Example output:

Type Y, then press the ENTER KEY to proceed with the installation.

To confirm the version installed, use the following command.

chromium-browser --version

Example output:

Chromium 94.0.4606.81 Fedora Project

Chromium updates are handled using the standard dnf upgrade –refresh command.

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

If you no longer wish to have Chromium installed with the DNF method, use the following command to remove the package.

sudo dnf remove chromium

This will automatically remove any unused dependencies that were installed originally.

Note, installing Chromium from EPEL has the oldest version amongst the three options.

Method 2 – Install Chromium with Flatpak

The second option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak should be installed on your Rocky Linux operating system unless removed.

First, install the Flatpak package if it is missing.

sudo dnf install flatpak -y

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Chromium using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub org.chromium.Chromium

Example output:

Type Y twice, then press the ENTER KEY twice to install.

ICON MISSING? RESTART YOUR PC!

Sometimes the application icon can not appear. You can log in and out of your session or use the following terminal command.

reboot

Updates are handled by Flatpack automatically every time you log into your system after around 10 minutes in.

However, if you need to update manually, use the following command.

flatpak update

To remove the Flatpack version of Chromium, run the following command:

flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.chromium.Chromium

Example output:

Type Y and then ENTER KEY to proceed with the removal of Chromium using the Flatpak method.

Method 3. Install Chromium with Snap (Snapcraft)

The second option is to use the Snap package manager. Rocky Linux users may be familiar with Snap as it is created and maintained by Ubuntu; however, it is not natively installed on your system. However, this can be installed relatively quickly.

To install Snap, use the following command:

sudo dnf install snapd -y

By default, Snap does not enabled or activated. To do this, use the following command.

sudo systemctl enable --now snapd.socket

Next, some packages come in classic, so you need to create a symlink to enable classic snap support.

sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

It is highly recommended at this point to restart your PC to ensure snap’s paths are updated correctly.

sudo reboot

Next, you need to install the “snap core files” for everything to work correctly. Failure to do this may result in issues down the track.

sudo snap install core

Example output:

core 16-2.52.1 from Canonical✓ installed

Next, install the Chromium package using snap:

sudo snap install chromium

Example output:

chromium 96.0.4664.110 from Canonical✓ installe

As above, this informs you the Chromium Browser was successfully installed and the version number. A benefit of using Snap to install Chromium is that it will be the most updated version compared to EPEL repositories and, on the odd occasion, even Flatpak.

YOU MUST RESTART YOUR PC IF THE SHOW APPLICATIONS ICON IS MISSING!

You can log in and out of your session to view the application icon or use the following terminal command.

sudo systemctl restart gdm

If your icon is not missing, ignore the above command.

Snap packages are more significant in size than traditional repositories through the DNF package manager for several reasons. However, the trade-off is more straightforward maintained packages that are often updated to the latest available version.

For the future, to update along with and any other packages installed by Snap, run the following command:

sudo snap refresh

If you no longer need Chromium installed, remove it using the Snap remove command.

sudo snap remove chromium

Example output:

chromium removed

How to Launch Chromium Browser

Now that you have the Chromium Browser installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

In your terminal type:

chromium

If you would like to launch Chromium and use the terminal, send it to the background:

chromium &

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance:

flatpak run flatpak run org.chromium.Chromium

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Chromium Web Browser. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open Chromium, you will be greeted by its default homepage Google which you can change later. To confirm further, click on the settings in the right-hand corner and click About Chromium.

Example:

Comments and Conclusion

In the guide, you have learned to install the Chromium Web Browser on Rocky Linux 8 in three different ways and remove the package if no longer required.

Overall, Chromium Browser is an excellent open-source choice that allows Linux distributions that need open-source software to package a browser almost identical to Chrome. Linux distributors can also use Chromium as the default web browser in place of Firefox.