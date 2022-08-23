How to Install Chromium Browser on Linux Mint 21 LTS

Chromium is an open-source browser project that was first launched in 2008. The project aims to build a safer, faster, and more stable way for all users to experience the web. To do this, the Chromium codebase is constantly being improved, with new features and security updates being released regularly. The Chromium codebase is also used by many other browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi. This means that any improvements made to Chromium will benefit these browsers as well. Chromium is well-liked amongst advanced users who prefer not to have all the bloat of tracking in Chrome and other proprietary software. This is because Chromium does not collect user data, and all browser extensions are open-source and available on the Chrome Web Store. As a result, Chromium provides a more private and secure browsing experience for all users.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install Chromium Web Browser on your Linux Mint 21 LTS release series desktop using APT or Flatpak methods.

Update Linux Mint

Before you begin, it is best to ensure all your existing system packages are up-to-date to avoid any conflicts during the installation below.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install Chromium Browser – Default APT Method

The first option is to install Chromium straight from Linux Mint/Ubuntu standard repository, which is the best method for Chromium Browser installations.

Run the following command to install Chromium from the standard repository using the following command.

sudo apt install chromium-browser -y

Confirm the version installed; use the following command.

chromium-browser --version

Install Chromium Browser – LaunchPAD PPA Method

The second option is to install Chromium Browser using a PPA maintained by Rob Savoury. This is not required, as Linux Mint often keep the binary up-to-date very quickly, but it is a great secondary source for upgrades in the future if they fall behind.

First, install the following packages that are required. These are most likely installed but run the command to be safe.

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common gnupg gnupg2 apt-transport-https -y

Next, import the GPG key needed for all the repositories.

If you have issues importing the GPG key, please see the end section on GPG troubleshooting at the end of the article.

sudo gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring /usr/share/keyrings/rob-savoury.gpg --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys E996735927E427A733BB653E374C7797FB006459

Now import the PPA.

echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/rob-savoury.gpg] https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/savoury1/chromium/ubuntu jammy main' | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/chromium-rob-savoury.list

Once you have imported the option you prefer, run a quick APT update to reflect the newly imported PPAs.

sudo apt-get update

Now, install the application with the following command.

sudo apt install chromium-browser -y

Install Chromium Browser – Flatpak Method

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak should be installed on Linux Mint as they prefer using this over Snap packages.

First, re-install the Flatpak manager if it was removed previously.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users re-installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Chromium using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub org.chromium.Chromium -y

How to Launch Chromium Browser

Now that you have the Chromium Browser installed, launching can be done in a few ways.

In your terminal, type the following command.

chromium

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run org.chromium.Chromium

Most desktop users would prefer launching using the application icon, and you would use the following path.

Taskbar > Internet > Chromium Web Browser.

Example:

The first time you open Chromium, you will be greeted by its default homepage Google which you can change later. To confirm further, click on the settings in the right-hand corner and click About Chromium.

Example:

Update/Upgrade Chromium Browser

Depending on the method used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Method

flatpak update

How to Remove Chromium Browser

For users that no longer require Chromium Browser, use one of the following commands to suit the method you used to install the browser.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove chromium-browser -y

Users that installed the PPA, you can remove this repository and gpg key with the following command.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/chromium-rob-savoury.list /usr/share/keyrings/rob-savoury.gpg

Note, the Rob Savoury PPA can often be used with other software, do not delete the GPG key if you are utilizing any others, or you will need to re-import it.

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.chromium.Chromium

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

How to Fix Broken GPG Import

Users that have installed Linux Mint for the first time or have not imported a GPG key before using the command line terminal will often have issues importing GPG keys from LaunchPAD PPAs due to the directories not being created. This is an easy fix. Use the following command that will, in turn, generate the directories.

sudo gpg --list-keys

Example output:

As above, the necessary directories have been created. This can be skipped, and use the following GPG import command below. If you have any issues with directories missing for this and any other PPA GPG key in the future, just run the above command.

Comments and Conclusion

Chromium Browser is an excellent open-source choice that allows Linux distributions that need open-source software to package a browser almost identical to Chrome. Linux distributors can also use Chromium as the default web browser in place of Firefox. If you are looking for an alternative to Firefox or Chrome, I highly recommend giving Chromium a try!