Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave has claimed its browser puts less strain on your computer’s performance than Google Chrome, regardless of how much you ask of it. Even with multiple tabs open at once, Brave uses less memory than Google Chrome-like, up to 66% less.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave on AlmaLinux 8.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: AlmaLinux 8.

AlmaLinux 8. User account: A user account with sudo privilages or root access (su command).

Updating Operating System

Update your AlmaLinux operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf update && sudo dnf upgrade -y

Import & Install GPG Key and Repository

Import Brave GPG Key

In the first step, you will need to download the GPG key or your installation of Brave to break.

sudo rpm --import https://brave-browser-rpm-release.s3.brave.com/brave-core.asc

Install the Brave Repo

Next, add the repo as follows:

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://brave-browser-rpm-release.s3.brave.com/x86_64/

Example output:

Adding repo from: https://brave-browser-rpm-release.s3.brave.com/x86_64/

Install Brave Browser

Brave can be installed either using the DNF or YUM package manager commands. To keep a standard in our tutorials, it is always preferred to run DNF.

Install Brave with the following terminal command:

sudo dnf install brave-browser

Example output below:

Type “Y,” then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the installation.

The good idea is to verify if Brave repository is installed on your repository system:

dnf repolist

Example output:

Lastly, confirm the version and build of the Brave Browser version installed on your system using the following command:

brave-browser -version

Example output:

Brave Browser 93.1.29.81

How to Run Brave Browser

With the installation complete, you can run brave in a few different ways. First, while you are in your terminal, use the following command:

brave-browser

Alternatively, run the brave-browser command in the background to free up the terminal:

brave-browser &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Brave Web Browser. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open Brave, you will be greeted by the following pop up:

Untick or leave as is and click the OK button to continue.

Now you will see Brave Internet Browser finally as per below:

Updating Brave Browser

To update Brave, run the DNF update command in your terminal as you would check your entire system for any updates.

sudo dnf update

If one is available, use the upgrade option:

sudo dnf upgrade brave-browser

Uninstall Brave Browser

To remove Brave, execute the following terminal command:

sudo dnf remove brave-browser*

Example output:

Type “Y,” then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the uninstall.

Note, unused dependencies will also be removed.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the RPM binary package and the GPG key to install Brave Browser’s latest stable version. Overall, the Brave is an exciting newcomer to the scene of web browsers. Brave’s claims about being so much faster than Google Chrome would be believed as by eliminating ads and ad trackers by default, Brave downloads much less content from a website than any other browser.