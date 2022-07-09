Blender is the free and open-source 3D creation suite. It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline — modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking, and video editing. Blender is a public project made by hundreds of people worldwide by studios and individual artists, professionals and hobbyists, scientists, students, VFX experts, animators, game artists, modders, and more. As an open-source project with a community that spans the globe, Blender is truly unique.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Blender on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using three different methods using the command line terminal along.

Update Ubuntu

First, update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid conflicts.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Blender – APT Ubuntu Method

The first installation option is to use the APT manager, the easiest and quickest method, but it often falls behind in updates unless it is an urgent security matter.

Run the following command to install the software.

sudo apt install blender -y

Install Blender – APT PPA Method

The second and probably the best method to utilize the APT package manager is to install the PPA by Rob Savoury, who has maintained a vast amount of PPAs for quite a long time amongst many Ubuntu LTS distributions.

First, import the Blender PPA.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/blender -y

Secondly, it is recommended to import the following additional PPAs for multimedia compatibility, as these contain updated dependencies that reflect Blender 3D and many other applications on your desktop.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/ffmpeg4 -y sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/ffmpeg5 -y sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/graphics -y sudo add-apt-repository ppa:savoury1/display -y

Note that importing these PPAs will give you the latest in many multimedia packages. This will be desirable for most users, but note that with any PPA, instabilities can occur. The Rob Savory PPAs are known to be well and truly stable so that issues will be at a minimum, and he is swift in updating packages.

Next, run an APT update to reflect the new additions.

sudo apt-get update

Before you continue, run an APT upgrade as many dependencies will need to be upgraded, it is best to do this before the installation.

sudo apt upgrade

Now install Blender 3D.

sudo apt install blender -y

Install Blender – Flatpak Method

The third option is to use the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is not installed natively on Ubuntu 22.04, given Canonical is behind both Ubuntu and Snaps, but it is available to install if you so wish.

First, install the Flatpak manager if it was removed previously.

sudo apt install flatpak -y

For users installing Flatpak for the first time, it is often recommended to reboot your system. Failure to do this can occur with odd issues, such as paths not being generated for icons.

sudo reboot

SKIP THE REBOOT IF FLATPAK IS INSTALLED.

Next, you need to enable Flatpack using the following command in your terminal.

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Now install Blender using the following flatpak command.

flatpak install flathub org.blender.Blender -y

How to Launch Blender

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

First, in your terminal, type the following command to launch immediately.

blender

Alternatively, Flatpak users will need to launch using the command below from a terminal instance.

flatpak run org.blender.Blender

However, this is not practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop.

Show Applications > Show Applications> Blender.

Example:

Once open, you can begin to use the 3D creation suite. For complete documentation on getting started with Blender, I suggest first-time users visit the official documentation page whwithxtensive resources available.

Example Blender Menu:

Example Blender General:

How to Update/Upgrade Blender

Depending on the method of installation used, the following commands can be used to update.

APT Update Method

sudo apt upgrade && sudo apt upgrade

Flatpak Update Method

flatpak update

How to Remove (Uninstall) Blender

Use one of the following commands to suit the original installation method for users who no longer require the application.

APT Remove Method

sudo apt autoremove blender -y

For users that installed the other repositories from Rob Savory, I would suggest keeping them as he constantly maintains them. If you are using any other installations from his PPAs, removing them will cause issues.

Flatpak Remove Method

flatpak uninstall --delete-data org.blender.Blender

Next, run the following command for any leftover clean-up.

flatpak remove --unused

Comments and Conclusion

Blender is an impressive 3D creation suite that has something for everyone. Whether you are a professional artist, student, hobbyist, or want to create your 3D content, Blender has the tools and support you need. The community is incredibly active and passionate about making Blender the best it can be, so don’t hesitate to get involved. We hope you have enjoyed this introduction to Blender and that it will inspire you to try out this great software for yourself.