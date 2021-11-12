Atom is a free and open-source text and source code editor that supports many cross-platforms such as macOS, Linux, and Microsoft Windows with support for plug-ins written in JavaScript and embedded Git Control, developed by GitHub.

The catchphrase that Atom calls itself is the “hackable text editor for the 21st century”. Atom, compared to competitors, is more user-friendly, with plenty of options for extensions to add syntax highlighting for languages and formats, add dynamic linting, and integrate debuggers, runtime environments, and video and music player controls and much more.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Atom Text Editor on Fedora 35 Workstation (Desktop).

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Fedora Linux 35

Fedora Linux 35 User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

A user account with sudo or root access. Internet Connection

Update your Fedora operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh -y

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo status.

To verify sudo status on your account:

sudo whoami

Example output showing sudo status:

[joshua@fedora ~]$ sudo whoami root

To set up an existing or new sudo account, visit our tutorial on Adding a User to Sudoers on Fedora.

To use the root account, use the following command with the root password to log in.

su

Import GPG Key & Atom Repository

By default, Atom Text Editor is not available in the default Fedora 35 repository. To install Atom, you must add the source repository and the GPG key to verify the packages.

On a good note, importing the source repository will mean you will always have the latest stable version of Atom.

First, import the GPG key with the following command:

sudo rpm --import https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey

Next, import the source repository.

sudo sh -c 'echo -e "[Atom]

name=Atom Editor

baseurl=https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/el/7/\$basearch

enabled=1

gpgcheck=0

repo_gpgcheck=1

gpgkey=https://packagecloud.io/AtomEditor/atom/gpgkey" > /etc/yum.repos.d/atom.repo'

To confirm, check the dnf repolist.

sudo dnf repolist

Example output:

As above in the highlight, you have successfully added the Atom repository.

Install Atom

With the source repository sorted, you can begin the installation.

sudo dnf install atom

First, you will see a prompt to accept the GPG key.

Example output:

Type (Y), then press (ENTER KEY) to proceed with the installation.

Next, the list of what will be installed with Atom is listed.

Example:

Type (Y), then press (ENTER KEY) to proceed with the installation.

To confirm the installation, you can use the verify version command as follows:

atom --version

Example output:

Optional – Install Atom Beta

Alternatively, you may want to install the beta branch of the text editor. Warning, you can only have one installation of Atom, so if you have installed the stable version, you will need to remove it beforehand.

In your terminal, execute the following command.

sudo dnf install atom-beta

Example output:

Type (Y), then press (ENTER KEY) to proceed with the installation.

To confirm the installation, you can use the verify version command as follows:

atom-beta --version

Example output:

How to Launch Atom

With the installation complete, you can run Atom in a few different ways. First, while you are in your terminal, you can use the following command:

atom

Alternatively, run the atom command in the background to free up the terminal:

atom &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > Atom. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

Note, the beta will be labeled differently if you installed this version instead of stable.

Example:

Next, open the application, and you will arrive at the default landing application screen.

Example:

Congratulations, you have successfully installed Atom.

All updates for Atom will be done through the DNF upgrade command, including any other Fedora DNF packages.

Example:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This should be run as often as possible to keep your system up to date.

How to Remove Atom

Removing the application is relatively straightforward for users who no longer wish to have Atom installed on their desktop.

In your terminal, execute the following command.

To remove Atom stable:

sudo dnf autoremove atom

To remove Atom Beta:

sudo dnf autoremove atom-beta

This will remove all unused dependencies that were initially installed along with the application.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to import the source repository for Atom and install it using the dnf package manager on your Fedora 35 Workstation.

Overall, Atom is considered more straightforward to use a WYSIWYG editor that is fast as any competitor such as Sublime Text editor and is customizable with plugins.

For more information, visit the official documentation.