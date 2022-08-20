AnyDesk is a cross-platform software that provides secure remote access for file transfer or VPN features but also works well as just another tool in professionals’ arsenal when they need more control over what’s going on their machine than what is available through other means. It is an easy-to-use software with a sleek and intuitive interface that makes it simple to connect to your computer from anywhere in the world and work as if you were sitting in front of it. AnyDesk uses the highest security standards, ensuring that your data and information are always safe. You can be confident that your work will not be interrupted by internet connection issues, as AnyDesk can connect through even the most unstable network conditions. Whether you need to access your computer for work or play, AnyDesk is the perfect solution.

The following tutorial will teach you how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. The tutorial will import the official repository and gpg key and update and remove the remote desktop software using the command line terminal.

Update Ubuntu

Before proceeding with the tutorial, ensuring your system is up-to-date with all existing packages is good.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Dependencies

The following dependencies will need to be installed. Most of these packages are already on your system, but running the command can help ensure they are installed.

sudo apt install dirmngr ca-certificates software-properties-common gnupg gnupg2 apt-transport-https curl -y

If you skip and encounter issues, return and just run the command.

Install AnyDesk

The first step is to import the GPG key to verify the authenticity of the packages. In your terminal, execute the following command to import to your keychain.

curl -fsSL https://keys.anydesk.com/repos/DEB-GPG-KEY | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/anydesk.gpg > /dev/null

Next, import the AnyDesk repository.

echo 'deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/anydesk.gpg] http://deb.anydesk.com/ all main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/anydesk.list

Now run an APT update to reflect the newly imported repository.

sudo apt update

Finally, you can install the AnyDesk using the following command.

sudo apt install anydesk -y

How to Launch AnyDesk

Launching can be done in a few ways now that you have the software installed.

Using the command line terminal, you can open it quickly by using the following command.

anydesk

The best way to use AnyDesk for desktop users that prefer not to use the command line terminal is to open the GUI of the application by following the path.

Activities > Show Applications > AnyDesk.

Example:

Once open, you can begin using AnyDesk by connecting to a remote PC by getting its address. Ensure you set up a password to secure your address, and do not give it out publically. Allowing people to remote connect to your system can be risky if not managed and monitored correctly.

Example:

Example:

How to Update AnyDesk

The software should update by itself with your system packages for desktop users using the APT package manager. For users who want to check manually, use the following command in your terminal.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove (Uninstall) AnyDesk

When you no longer want the video conference software installed on your system, use the following command to remove it.

sudo apt autoremove anydesk --purge -y

Remove the repository if you plan not to re-install AnyDesk again.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/anydesk.list /usr/share/keyrings/anydesk.gpg

Comments and Conclusion

