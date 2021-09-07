AnyDesk is a remote desktop software that allows us to connect to a computer remotely and is used by millions across the globe. It is a cross-platform software that provides platform independent remote access to different PCs and other host devices. It provides remote access, file transfer, VPN features. It provides secure and reliable access to IT professionals.

IIn the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of AnyDesk on your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system.

Prerequisites

Recommended OS: Ubuntu 20.04 – optional (Ubuntu 21.04)

– optional User account: A user account with sudo or root access.

Updating Operating System

Update your Ubuntu 20.04 operating system to make sure all existing packages are up to date:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Enable AnyDesk Repository

Import GPG Key

The first step is to open up your Ubuntu terminal (CTRL+ALT+T), then copy and paste the following command to import the GPG key, which is required to verify the authenticity of the packages from the repository:

wget -qO - https://keys.anydesk.com/repos/DEB-GPG-KEY | sudo apt-key add -

Example output if imported successfully:

OK

Import Repository

The next step after importing the GPG key is to import the repository itself. From here, you can not only install AnyDesk but also receive future updates. To import the directory, run the following echo command in your Ubuntu terminal:

echo "deb http://deb.anydesk.com/ all main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/anydesk-stable.list

Install AnyDesk

Once you have enabled the AnyDesk repository, you now need to update your packages list to reflect the changes using the apt update command:

sudo apt update

Next, install AnyDesk using the following command:

sudo apt install anydesk

Example output:

Type Y, then press enter key to complete installation.

Verify the installation and AnyDesk build by entering the following command:

anydesk --version

Example output:

As you can see, AnyDesk is successfully installed and is version 6.1.1 at the time of the creation of this tutorial.

Launch AnyDesk

With the installation complete, you can run AnyDesk in a few different ways. First, while you are in your Ubuntu terminal, you can use the following command:

anydesk

Alternatively, run the anydesk command in the background to free up the terminal:

anydesk &

However, this isn’t practical, and you would use the following path on your Debian desktop to open with the path: Activities > Show Applications > AnyDesk. If you cannot find it, use the search function in the Show Applications menu if you have many applications installed.

Example:

The first time you open AnyDesk, you will see the following window.

Example:

How to Use AnyDesk

Using AnyDesk is a quite straightforward and similar aspect to TeamViewer if you used this software before. You are given a connection ID, and so is the opposite computer.

For example, you want to connect from computer A to computer B. You will need computer A connection i.d located on AnyDesk sessions window in the top left corner, which is This Desk ID 335 649 117.

Example:

On the secondary computer, named computer B, use the connection ID of computer A which in the tutorial case is 335 649 117 in the Remote Desk field, and click connect.

Example:

Back on computer A, which receives the connection, a new window advising of the connection session request will appear. Click accept to connect the AnyDesk session between the computers.

Example:

Next, if everything has worked correctly, you will be remotely connected in an AnyDesk session, and that’s it. You can give certain permissions and configure quite a few things for AnyDesk in the settings, but this is the basics of connecting.

Example of session:

How to Uninstall AnyDesk

To remove the AnyDesk software from your Ubuntu system, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt autoremove anydesk

Example output:

Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree... Done Reading state information... Done The following packages will be REMOVED: anydesk libgtkglext1 libminizip1 libpangox-1.0-0 0 to upgrade, 0 to newly install, 4 to remove and 0 not to upgrade. After this operation, 14.2 MB disk space will be freed. Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

Type Y, then press enter key to proceed with the uninstallation. Note, all dependencies will also be uninstalled that are no longer needed.

Then for complete removal, delete the repository.

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/anydesk-* sudo apt update

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install AnyDesk and how to connect to another remote computer or server with the basics of Ubuntu 20.04. Overall, AnyDesk connects faster, is more stable, and has better performance than TeamViewer, even at low bandwidths. AnyDesk offers a self-hosted, on-premises solution that keeps all data within your organization and is certainly an option for people looking for an alternative.