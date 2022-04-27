How to Install Android Studio on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS

The Google-built Android Studio is a perfect match for developing apps on the vast mobile operating system.

It features an intuitive interface and plenty of tools to help you work more efficiently while being compatible with IntelliJ IDEA’s integration galaxy, which brings together everything needed in one place. Hence, there are never any lost connections or forgotten source files again!

The Android Studio development environment is intended to make app building faster and more reliable than ever before. If you’re looking for a stable IDE, look no further! Eclipse has been around since 2006, so it’s not only outdated with time but also considered as “Student-ProjectIDE” because of its inability to compete against studios in terms of features or quality (although they are both excellent).

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Android Studio on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.

Update Pop!_OS 22.04

Update your system to ensure all existing packages are up to date to avoid any conflicts during the installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Install Dependencies

Use the following command to install or check if the packages are installed.

sudo apt install software-properties-common apt-transport-https -y

Import Android Studio PPA

First, import the Maarten Fonville PPA that contains the latest up-to-date version and has been doing a fantastic job keeping this imported for Ubuntu/Pop!_OS users on practically all LTS and Minor releases that are still supported.

Use the following command to import the PPA as follows.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:maarten-fonville/android-studio -y

Install Android Studio

Before running the installation command, run an apt update to reflect the new imported PPA.

sudo apt-get update

Install the software using the following command.

sudo apt install android-studio -y

Optionally, you can confirm the installation by checking the apt-policy cache along with the version installed source.

apt-cache policy android-studio

Example output:

How to Launch Android Studio

The best method to launch Android Studio is by using the following path.

Activities > Show Applications > Android Studio

Example:

The first time you open Android Studio, you will encounter the Android Studio Setup Wizard that will guide you to accept EULA agreements, optional import settings, and other quick setup tabs.

Example:

Note that you need to accept two agreements, the android-sdk-license and the android-sdk-preview license; the left sidebar is not laid out the best.

Once open, you will see a default landing page.

Example:

How to Update/Upgrade Android Studio

The best way to upgrade the IDE, depending on what versions you have installed, is using the following command that should all the requirements from standard to nightly using the command line terminal. Alternatively, the desktop should notify you of updates.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

How to Remove (Uninstall) Android Studio

Android Studio, when installed, adds quite a few dependencies, so ideally, using the autoremove command is best to keep your system clean and not bloated.

sudo apt autoremove android-studio --purge -y

Note, you can remove the –purge syntax as this is optional; this will try and remove any leftover files for complete removal if you plan never to use Android Studio again on your system.

Next, remove the imported PPA if you have no desire to re-install the software. The command will see the same as importing but with the --remove syntax added to the command.

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:maarten-fonville/android-studio -y

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install the latest version of Android Studio on Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS.

Android Studio is a powerful and versatile development environment that will facilitate your high-quality build apps for all Android devices. With its structured code modules, you will easily divide your project into smaller units of functionality that you can independently build, test, and debug.