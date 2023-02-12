How to Enable Nginx Mainline on Fedora Linux

Nginx is a popular open-source web server that serves dynamic and static web pages. It is known for its high performance and low resource utilization, making it a popular choice for web administrators.
Nginx Mainline is the latest version of Nginx, an open-source web server and reverse proxy. Nginx Mainline is maintained by the Nginx development team and is designed to provide users with the latest features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. The Nginx Mainline version is updated more frequently than the stable version, intended for production use, and only updated with bug fixes and security patches.
Advantages of Nginx Mainline:
- Latest Features: Nginx Mainline includes the latest features and improvements developed by the Nginx development team. This allows users to take advantage of new functionality and performance enhancements.
- Bug Fixes: Nginx Mainline includes the latest bug fixes, which can improve the stability and security of the web server.
- Performance Improvements: Nginx Mainline includes performance improvements that can help to speed up the web server and improve its scalability.
- Testing Environment: Nginx Mainline can be used as a testing environment for new features and improvements before they are released in the stable version. This can help users to identify any issues or compatibility problems before they are released in a production environment.
Disadvantages of Nginx Mainline:
- Stability: Nginx Mainline may not be as stable as the stable version of Nginx, as it is updated more frequently and includes new features and bug fixes that have not been thoroughly tested.
- Compatibility: Nginx Mainline may not be compatible with all third-party modules and plugins, as it includes new features and improvements that may not be supported by these components.
- Security: Nginx Mainline may contain security vulnerabilities that have not been discovered or fixed in the stable version of Nginx.
In this article, we will show you how to enable Nginx Mainline with DNF module change on Fedora Linux and explain how to configure Nginx and check if it is installed correctly.
Step 1: Update Fedora Linux
Before proceeding, ensure that your Fedora Linux system is fully updated. You can do this by executing the following command in your terminal:
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Step 2: Enable Nginx Mainline Repository
By default, Fedora typically keeps the most recent version of Nginx Mainline in its repositories and promptly incorporates new releases into both stable versions of Fedora after being in the updates-testing repository. It is highly advisable to install Nginx Mainline directly from Fedora’s repository.
To begin, you can view the available modules for Nginx by executing the following command:
dnf module list nginx
In the terminal, you should observe an output similar to the following, displaying the list of modules, including “nginx mainline”:
To activate the Mainline version, execute the following command:
sudo dnf module enable nginx:mainline
Upon selecting the Mainline branch, you should observe the following in your terminal after enabling it:
Step 3: Install Nginx Mainline
For those who already have Nginx installed, it is advisable to back up your entire Nginx folder to ensure that any important configurations can be restored or used as a fallback option. This is especially important when upgrading Nginx between significant versions.
sudo cp -R /etc/nginx/ /etc/nginx.backup
With the repository copied to “/etc/nginx.backup,” you can easily access your configuration files if necessary.
Next, regardless of whether Nginx is already installed, it is recommended to run the following command to verify that the Nginx Mainline version has been installed correctly.
sudo dnf install nginx
Now verify the installation using the following command:
nginx -v
If the installation was successful, you should observe an output corresponding to the Mainline release.
nginx version: nginx/1.23.3
Conclusion
This article shows you how to enable Nginx Mainline with DNF module change on Fedora Linux. By following these steps, you can get the latest version of Nginx and configure it according to your requirements.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is Nginx Mainline?
A: Nginx Mainline is the latest version of Nginx, which includes the latest features and bug fixes.
Q: Why should I use Nginx Mainline instead of the default Nginx version on Fedora Linux?
A: The default Nginx version on Fedora Linux is the stable version. This version may not include the latest features and bug fixes specifically that you are after especially. By using Nginx Mainline, you can access the latest version of Nginx and its latest features.
Q: What is the DNF module change?
A: DNF module change is a feature in Fedora Linux that allows you to change the repository you use for a specific package. By using the DNF module change, you can switch to the Nginx Mainline repository and install the latest version of Nginx.
Q: What is the difference between Nginx Mainline and Nginx Stable?
A: Nginx Mainline is the latest version of Nginx that includes the newest features and improvements developed by the Nginx development team. This version is updated more frequently than the stable version, designed for production use, and only receives bug fixes and security patches. Nginx Mainline may not be as stable as the stable version, but it offers the latest features and performance improvements.
Q: How do I upgrade from Nginx Stable to Nginx Mainline on Fedora Linux?
A: To upgrade from Nginx Stable to Nginx Mainline on Fedora Linux, you need to switch to the Nginx Mainline repository using the DNF module change feature. Then, you can install the latest version of Nginx Mainline using the DNF package manager. It is important to note that upgrading to Nginx Mainline may cause compatibility issues with any existing configurations or plugins, so it is recommended to back up your data before upgrading.
Q: Can I switch back to Nginx Stable after using Nginx Mainline?
A: Yes, you can switch back to Nginx Stable from Nginx Mainline by changing the repository back to the Nginx Stable repository using the DNF module change feature. Then, you can install the stable version of Nginx using the DNF package manager.
Q: Is Nginx Mainline suitable for production environments?
A: Nginx Mainline is not designed for production environments, as it may not be as stable, compatible, or secure as the stable version of Nginx. Nginx Mainline is updated more frequently and includes new features and bug fixes that have not been thoroughly tested. If you are using Nginx in a production environment, it is recommended to use the stable version of Nginx.
Q: Can I use Nginx Mainline with other operating systems besides Fedora Linux?
A: Yes, Nginx Mainline is available for other operating systems besides Fedora Linux, such as Ubuntu, CentOS, and Debian. The process of enabling Nginx Mainline and configuring it may differ depending on your operating system, so it is important to follow the specific instructions for your operating system.
Q: Does Nginx recommend using the Nginx Mainline version?
A: The Nginx development team maintains both the stable version and the Nginx Mainline version of Nginx. While Nginx Mainline offers the latest features and performance improvements, it may not be as stable or secure as the stable version. The Nginx development team does not specifically recommend one version over the other, as the best version for your needs depends on the specific requirements of your website and server. It is important to carefully consider your requirements and weigh the advantages and disadvantages of each version before deciding which one to use.