How to Enable Nginx Mainline on Fedora Linux

Nginx is a popular open-source web server that serves dynamic and static web pages. It is known for its high performance and low resource utilization, making it a popular choice for web administrators.

Nginx Mainline is the latest version of Nginx, an open-source web server and reverse proxy. Nginx Mainline is maintained by the Nginx development team and is designed to provide users with the latest features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. The Nginx Mainline version is updated more frequently than the stable version, intended for production use, and only updated with bug fixes and security patches.

Advantages of Nginx Mainline:

Latest Features: Nginx Mainline includes the latest features and improvements developed by the Nginx development team. This allows users to take advantage of new functionality and performance enhancements. Bug Fixes: Nginx Mainline includes the latest bug fixes, which can improve the stability and security of the web server. Performance Improvements: Nginx Mainline includes performance improvements that can help to speed up the web server and improve its scalability. Testing Environment: Nginx Mainline can be used as a testing environment for new features and improvements before they are released in the stable version. This can help users to identify any issues or compatibility problems before they are released in a production environment.

Disadvantages of Nginx Mainline:

Stability: Nginx Mainline may not be as stable as the stable version of Nginx, as it is updated more frequently and includes new features and bug fixes that have not been thoroughly tested. Compatibility: Nginx Mainline may not be compatible with all third-party modules and plugins, as it includes new features and improvements that may not be supported by these components. Security: Nginx Mainline may contain security vulnerabilities that have not been discovered or fixed in the stable version of Nginx.

In this article, we will show you how to enable Nginx Mainline with DNF module change on Fedora Linux and explain how to configure Nginx and check if it is installed correctly.

Step 1: Update Fedora Linux

Before proceeding, ensure that your Fedora Linux system is fully updated. You can do this by executing the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Step 2: Enable Nginx Mainline Repository

By default, Fedora typically keeps the most recent version of Nginx Mainline in its repositories and promptly incorporates new releases into both stable versions of Fedora after being in the updates-testing repository. It is highly advisable to install Nginx Mainline directly from Fedora’s repository.

To begin, you can view the available modules for Nginx by executing the following command:

dnf module list nginx

In the terminal, you should observe an output similar to the following, displaying the list of modules, including “nginx mainline”:

To activate the Mainline version, execute the following command:

sudo dnf module enable nginx:mainline

Upon selecting the Mainline branch, you should observe the following in your terminal after enabling it:

Step 3: Install Nginx Mainline

For those who already have Nginx installed, it is advisable to back up your entire Nginx folder to ensure that any important configurations can be restored or used as a fallback option. This is especially important when upgrading Nginx between significant versions.

sudo cp -R /etc/nginx/ /etc/nginx.backup

With the repository copied to “/etc/nginx.backup,” you can easily access your configuration files if necessary.

Next, regardless of whether Nginx is already installed, it is recommended to run the following command to verify that the Nginx Mainline version has been installed correctly.

sudo dnf install nginx

Now verify the installation using the following command:

nginx -v

If the installation was successful, you should observe an output corresponding to the Mainline release.

nginx version: nginx/1.23.3

Conclusion

This article shows you how to enable Nginx Mainline with DNF module change on Fedora Linux. By following these steps, you can get the latest version of Nginx and configure it according to your requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions