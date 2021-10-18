Ubuntu has officially released the Ubuntu 21.10 codenamed Impish Indri. This has seen the introduction of GNOME 40 as the default desktop, and sadly GNOME 41 did not make the final cut. The release also introduces Linux Kernel 5.13 among new applications and other back-end performance improvements.

Some of the other features.

Yaru light theme by default

New installer made with Flutter

Zstd compression for packages

Wayland enabled for NVIDIA driver users

Touchpad improvements

New wallpapers

The following tutorial will go over the steps needed to successfully download and install Ubuntu 21.04 Impish Indri, with screenshots included in every effort possible.

Prerequisites

RAM: 1GB Minimum / 4GB+ Recommended

Storage: 8GB Minimum / 16GB+ Recommended

8GB Minimum / 16GB+ Recommended Display: Minimum 1024 x 768 / 1440 x 900 or higher Recommended

Minimum 1024 x 768 / 1440 x 900 or higher Recommended Bootable Media: Bootable DVD-ROM / Bootable USB Drive

Bootable DVD-ROM / Bootable USB Drive Internet connection

Download Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri Disk Image

The first task is to visit the official site and download the desktop version of Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri by visiting the download page.

Example:

Alternatively, you can visit the Ubuntu official CD Mirrors download page. This can vastly increase the download speed from downloading the Ubuntu Image from a location closer to you.

Example:

Note, most countries have mirrors. If not, choose the closet location.

Create Bootable USB Drive

The next step after you have downloaded your choice of Ubuntu 21.10 disk image is to create it into a bootable USB so you can proceed with the installation. Currently, a lot of options exist with Rufus or balenaEtcher. The tutorial will use balenaEtcher as it is free, well supported, and straightforward. Another benefit is that the program is supported on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

First, visit the downloads page and download the latest version that suits your operating system.

Example:

Next, install the application. For Windows and macOS users, the installation process is easy and automated. For users that are on existing Linux distributions, however, it is a little more complicated. Download the .zip archive and extract the file, leaving you a folder. Enter this folder and right-click the App Image.

Example:

Different Linux distributions may look other with “run” replaced by “open,” but with the same principle. Also, this tool can be installed using various repositories, but for the tutorial’s sake, the manual method is shown only.

Once you have opened the balenaEtcher select flash from file:

Example:

Select the downloaded Ubuntu 21.10 image, and then you will move on to select a target to locate the USB stick and hit flash.

Example:

A progress bar will show. Usually, depending on the speed of the USB, this process takes 1 minute to 5. The process should be over quickly, and a notification will appear along with the USB being renamed. In this case, the USB name takes after ubuntu 21.10.

Example:

Restart PC and Enter BOOT Mode.

The next step is to insert the USB into the target PC and turn it on. Some PCs have dedicated hotkeys to launch from USB, but this is on the manufacture, and there are many different types out there. A hint would be to research your make and module about loading from bootable drives.

Another handy tip usually is F1, F2, F10, F11, or F12 can lead into the boot settings, if not the bios, and change the boot sequence. Some designs are dead set easy. Others are complicated, again make sure to do some research first.

Install Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri

Once you have the boot disk in, you will arrive in the GRUB boot menu. Most users will select the first option. The second is only needed if you are having issues with the graphical installer. If this occurs, restart the PC and select the second option.

01. Select “*Ubuntu” and press the ENTER KEY on your keyboard.

Example:

02. Welcome – Select “Install Ubuntu” in the first graphical UI screen.

Example:

03. Keyboard layout – Select the keyboard layout. Optionally you can try and detect the keyboard layout by typing some words; however, it would be quicker to select manually.

Once done, click the “Continue” button.

Example (English US selected):

04. Updates and other software – Updates and another software screen will next appear. This is the part where you can install a standard installation with all recommended applications installed, or minimal for less bloated, and core os files only.

Depending on your hardware and resources will influence your choice. By default, download updates are enabled and should be left on while installing, as any urgent security updates will also be included.

Third-party drivers are optional. Some of the drivers are proprietary software and not open-sourced, which some users do not support. The average user will not matter.

Example:

05. Installation Type – For the average user, choose “Erase disk and install Ubuntu.”

However, for users wanting a more advanced setup, you can select “Advanced features..” to select ZFS, which may be desirable.

The “Something else” is for creating partitions. The majority of users would not want to use these options. Only sysadmins or power users who already know exactly the ins and outs will want to customize options.

Click the “Install Now” button to proceed.

Example:

Before proceeding, the last warning prompt will appear advising, “Write the changes to disks?”. Review the changes listed, double-check and modify if incorrect.

Click “Continue” to proceed if you are happy with the setup listed.

Example:

05. Where are You? – Timezone set up. By default, it should be configured to your location if you have an active Internet connection. If you would like to change it, you can do so here, and a handy tip is to click the map.

Example:

06. Who are you? – In the section, customize your name, computer name, and username, along with creating a password. Optionally, you can configure to log in automatically or use a password along with an active directory. For most users, the default options should be left unless.

Example:

07. Restart PC – After this final input, the installation will run for several minutes, depending on the strength of your system. Once the installation is complete, you will be prompted to restart your PC to finalize.

Example:

Note, you will see the below during the restart. You will need to remove your USB drive or attached media and press the “ENTER BUTTON” to proceed with the restart of your Ubuntu system.

Example:

At this point, you have essentially installed the operating system. The next part of the tutorial covers the first time set up for users unfamiliar with Ubuntu.

First Time Configuration & Setup

01. Login to Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri – Once the restart has finished, you will be taken into your login window or logged automatically into your system depending on the option you choose during the installation.

Example:

02. Online Accounts – Once logged in, a first-time run of the following will occur, asking if you would like to connect any online accounts. This can be configured or skipped and revisited later.

Click the “Skip” button to proceed if you are not setting up accounts.

Example:

03. Help improve Ubuntu – Opt-in or out of tracking. If you are privacy-conscious, select the no option. By default, yes is selected.

Click the “Next” button to proceed.

Example:

04. Privacy – Similar to the last option, if you are privacy-conscious, keep location services off.

Click the “Next” button to proceed.

Example:

05. You’re ready to go! – Optional choose other popular applications to install. Overall, the first-time setup is complete.

Click the “Done” button to finish the setup.

Example:

06. Software Updater – If your system is connected to the Internet, you will see a pop-up pretty soon after logging in to install updates. This is important, as often security updates are needed to be installed asap.

Click the “Done” button to finish the setup.

Example:

Alternatively, on your keyboard, hold and press (CTRL+ALT+T) to bring up the Ubuntu terminal and use the following command to check for updates.

sudo apt update

Available updates will be listed in the terminal. To proceed with updating, use the following command.

sudo apt upgrade

Example:

Type “Y”, then press the “ENTER KEY” to proceed with the upgrades.

And that’s it! You have successfully configured and set up your Ubuntu and the first-time run options, along with updating Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri.

In the tutorial, you have learned how to install Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri by downloading, creating a USB bootable drive and installing the operating system, and setting up and configuring the first-time use prompts. Overall, Ubuntu 21.10 is a tremendous improvement from 21.04, with better Wayland support and the beautiful Gnome 40 being introduced.

More information can be found on Ubuntu 21.10 Impish Indri by viewing the release notes.